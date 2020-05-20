3527 S Elm Street

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a9959f018 ----
*Available NOW
NO HOA!!!
One level single family home features:
.Tile floor entry and ceiling fan in all bedrooms
.Dining room has tile floor
.Living room and family room has tile floor and ceiling fan
.Kitchen has tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet and granite counter-tops
.Over-sized laundry room area has extra cupboards and washer/dryer included
.All bedrooms have vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan
.Master bedroom has has separate shower only and tile floor
.Two car garage w/ auto garage opener
.Desert front yard
.Desert rear yard w/ covered patio and pool; pool not separately fenced. Includes full pool service twice a month
Please note, ice/water maker in fridge does not work- no water hookups to fridge
*All applicants must have a minimum of a 2 year rental history together per the owner\'s request. Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first tour the home before submitting a rental application.
One small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.
*Security Deposit
.$1650.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee