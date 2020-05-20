3527 S Elm Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a9959f018 ----

*Available NOW



NO HOA!!!



One level single family home features:

.Tile floor entry and ceiling fan in all bedrooms

.Dining room has tile floor

.Living room and family room has tile floor and ceiling fan

.Kitchen has tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet and granite counter-tops

.Over-sized laundry room area has extra cupboards and washer/dryer included

.All bedrooms have vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan

.Master bedroom has has separate shower only and tile floor

.Two car garage w/ auto garage opener

.Desert front yard

.Desert rear yard w/ covered patio and pool; pool not separately fenced. Includes full pool service twice a month



Please note, ice/water maker in fridge does not work- no water hookups to fridge



*All applicants must have a minimum of a 2 year rental history together per the owner\'s request. Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first tour the home before submitting a rental application.



One small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Security Deposit

.$1650.00 Refundable

.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee