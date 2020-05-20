All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 3527 S Elm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
3527 S Elm Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

3527 S Elm Street

3527 South Elm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3527 South Elm Street, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a9959f018 ----
*Available NOW

NO HOA!!!

One level single family home features:
.Tile floor entry and ceiling fan in all bedrooms
.Dining room has tile floor
.Living room and family room has tile floor and ceiling fan
.Kitchen has tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet and granite counter-tops
.Over-sized laundry room area has extra cupboards and washer/dryer included
.All bedrooms have vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan
.Master bedroom has has separate shower only and tile floor
.Two car garage w/ auto garage opener
.Desert front yard
.Desert rear yard w/ covered patio and pool; pool not separately fenced. Includes full pool service twice a month

Please note, ice/water maker in fridge does not work- no water hookups to fridge

*All applicants must have a minimum of a 2 year rental history together per the owner\'s request. Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first tour the home before submitting a rental application.

One small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Security Deposit
.$1650.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 S Elm Street have any available units?
3527 S Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3527 S Elm Street have?
Some of 3527 S Elm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 S Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
3527 S Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 S Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3527 S Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 3527 S Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 3527 S Elm Street offers parking.
Does 3527 S Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3527 S Elm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 S Elm Street have a pool?
Yes, 3527 S Elm Street has a pool.
Does 3527 S Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 3527 S Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 S Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3527 S Elm Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College