Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2 bed 1 bath apartment. Tile Flooring Throughout, New Paint, New Refrigerator, Ceiling fans and programmable thermostat. FANTASTIC LOCATION! minutes to ASU, US 60, I-10, shopping, grocery stores, parks.. This unit has a private fenced flagstone patio and covered parking. This is a MUST SEE! Call today to view your new home.