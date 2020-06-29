All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 3330 South Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
3330 South Pine Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3330 South Pine Street

3330 South Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3330 South Pine Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Tempe home for rent! Check out this single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private pool in Tempe. Great room floor plan. Kitchen with all appliances opens to spacious family room. French doors lead to beautiful backyard with extended covered patio, mature landscaping, private pool, large grassy area and built in bbq. Two car garage. ** Pool and Landscaping Service Included ** Convenient location, close to shopping, dining and freeways.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly) 

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 South Pine Street have any available units?
3330 South Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 South Pine Street have?
Some of 3330 South Pine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 South Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3330 South Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 South Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3330 South Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 3330 South Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 3330 South Pine Street offers parking.
Does 3330 South Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 South Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 South Pine Street have a pool?
Yes, 3330 South Pine Street has a pool.
Does 3330 South Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 3330 South Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 South Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 South Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College