3330 South Pine Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Tempe home for rent! Check out this single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private pool in Tempe. Great room floor plan. Kitchen with all appliances opens to spacious family room. French doors lead to beautiful backyard with extended covered patio, mature landscaping, private pool, large grassy area and built in bbq. Two car garage. ** Pool and Landscaping Service Included ** Convenient location, close to shopping, dining and freeways.



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.