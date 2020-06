Amenities

5 bdr , 3 bath ~ Home two master suites!! Huge family room and living room, Italian tile t/o, 1 car garage w/opener, very spacious! 2700sf, lots of storage, desert landscape in front. Fabulous large grassy back yard all in a Wonderful Tempe neighborhood close to ASU. This home will surprise you once you step through the door. Yard service is included in this home.