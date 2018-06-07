All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

332 E Malibu Dr

332 East Malibu Drive · (480) 550-8500
Location

332 East Malibu Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 332 E Malibu Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
332 E Malibu Dr Available 08/01/20 AMAZING HGTV STYLE REMODEL - 5 BED/4 BATH HOME W/ 3 MASTER BEDROOMS! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!

Absolutely amazing HGTV style remodel on this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home! Excellent great room floor plan with 3 master bedrooms is perfect for roommates and located just minutes from ASU. Charming curb appeal with red front door and mature landscaping. Inside you will find tile and wood floors through out (no carpet!), new ceiling fans and neutral 2-tone paint. Gorgeous kitchen with dark gray cabinets, quartz counters, stainles steel appliances, breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Bathrooms have all been remodeled with new vanities and fixtures and tile showers. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Gorgeous backyard with huge patio and mature, low maintenance landscaping. This gem will not last!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $3,400 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $3,400
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3373355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 E Malibu Dr have any available units?
332 E Malibu Dr has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 E Malibu Dr have?
Some of 332 E Malibu Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 E Malibu Dr currently offering any rent specials?
332 E Malibu Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 E Malibu Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 E Malibu Dr is pet friendly.
Does 332 E Malibu Dr offer parking?
No, 332 E Malibu Dr does not offer parking.
Does 332 E Malibu Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 E Malibu Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 E Malibu Dr have a pool?
No, 332 E Malibu Dr does not have a pool.
Does 332 E Malibu Dr have accessible units?
No, 332 E Malibu Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 332 E Malibu Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 E Malibu Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
