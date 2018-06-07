Amenities

332 E Malibu Dr Available 08/01/20 AMAZING HGTV STYLE REMODEL - 5 BED/4 BATH HOME W/ 3 MASTER BEDROOMS! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!



Absolutely amazing HGTV style remodel on this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home! Excellent great room floor plan with 3 master bedrooms is perfect for roommates and located just minutes from ASU. Charming curb appeal with red front door and mature landscaping. Inside you will find tile and wood floors through out (no carpet!), new ceiling fans and neutral 2-tone paint. Gorgeous kitchen with dark gray cabinets, quartz counters, stainles steel appliances, breakfast bar and pendant lighting. Bathrooms have all been remodeled with new vanities and fixtures and tile showers. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Gorgeous backyard with huge patio and mature, low maintenance landscaping. This gem will not last!



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $3,400 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $3,400

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



