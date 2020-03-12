324 East Riviera Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2-car garage home with a swimming pool is move-in ready! Open kitchen with view to family room! All new matching stainless steel appliances included with granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space! Updated bathrooms and much more! Fenced backyard with pool is great for entertaining or relaxing! Pool maintenance is included! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.px.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.