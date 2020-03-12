All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 324 East Riviera Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
324 East Riviera Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:02 PM

324 East Riviera Drive

324 East Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

324 East Riviera Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2-car garage home with a swimming pool is move-in ready! Open kitchen with view to family room! All new matching stainless steel appliances included with granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinet space! Updated bathrooms and much more! Fenced backyard with pool is great for entertaining or relaxing! Pool maintenance is included!  Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.px.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 East Riviera Drive have any available units?
324 East Riviera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 East Riviera Drive have?
Some of 324 East Riviera Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 East Riviera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
324 East Riviera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 East Riviera Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 East Riviera Drive is pet friendly.
Does 324 East Riviera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 324 East Riviera Drive offers parking.
Does 324 East Riviera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 East Riviera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 East Riviera Drive have a pool?
Yes, 324 East Riviera Drive has a pool.
Does 324 East Riviera Drive have accessible units?
No, 324 East Riviera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 324 East Riviera Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 East Riviera Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College