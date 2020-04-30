All apartments in Tempe
Last updated November 21 2019

316 E AMBASSADOR Drive

316 East Ambassador Drive · No Longer Available
Location

316 East Ambassador Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhouse in a great Tempe location of Papago Square. The urban designs blend with the architecture and landscaping to provide an attractive community to dwell in. This Townhome has Tile throughout, NO Carpet, 3 Bedrooms, 1.75 Bathrooms, inside Laundry, Formal Dining area, GRANITE Counters in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Newer Dishwasher, Fireplace, a fabulous outdoor area, 2 Car Garage! All Appliances (fridge,washer,dryer) INCLUDED! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent! Close to the community pool. Recently painted exterior and interior. Corner lot with only one neighbor connected. Close to Papago Park, Old Town Scottsdale, ASU, Skysong, Tempe Town Lakes, 202 & 101! Rental Tax of 1.8% to be added onto monthly rental rate. Available 1st weekend in December!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive have any available units?
316 E AMBASSADOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive have?
Some of 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 E AMBASSADOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive offers parking.
Does 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive has a pool.
Does 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 E AMBASSADOR Drive has units with dishwashers.

