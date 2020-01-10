All apartments in Tempe
311 W. Calle De Caballos
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

311 W. Calle De Caballos

311 West Calle De Caballos · No Longer Available
Location

311 West Calle De Caballos, Tempe, AZ 85284
Parke Tempe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tempe Stunner With All The Upgrades! - 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home located in Tempe. Vaulted ceilings and bonus room/den. Gourmet kitchen has tons of cabinet space, island, tile backsplash, upgraded STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Gas oven and granite counters. Built in desk in kitchen. Gas fireplace. Tile and carpet flooring. Neutral paint throughout. Large en-suite master bedroom with back patio access. Master bathroom includes double vanity, walk-in closet, linen closet, and tile. Large master bedroom has it's own access to the EXTENDED covered patio!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $2095
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $2095
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
No pets please

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $2095 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1989771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 W. Calle De Caballos have any available units?
311 W. Calle De Caballos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 W. Calle De Caballos have?
Some of 311 W. Calle De Caballos's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 W. Calle De Caballos currently offering any rent specials?
311 W. Calle De Caballos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 W. Calle De Caballos pet-friendly?
No, 311 W. Calle De Caballos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 311 W. Calle De Caballos offer parking?
No, 311 W. Calle De Caballos does not offer parking.
Does 311 W. Calle De Caballos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 W. Calle De Caballos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 W. Calle De Caballos have a pool?
No, 311 W. Calle De Caballos does not have a pool.
Does 311 W. Calle De Caballos have accessible units?
No, 311 W. Calle De Caballos does not have accessible units.
Does 311 W. Calle De Caballos have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 W. Calle De Caballos does not have units with dishwashers.
