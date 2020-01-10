311 W. Calle De Caballos

Amenities

Tempe Stunner With All The Upgrades! - 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home located in Tempe. Vaulted ceilings and bonus room/den. Gourmet kitchen has tons of cabinet space, island, tile backsplash, upgraded STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Gas oven and granite counters. Built in desk in kitchen. Gas fireplace. Tile and carpet flooring. Neutral paint throughout. Large en-suite master bedroom with back patio access. Master bathroom includes double vanity, walk-in closet, linen closet, and tile. Large master bedroom has it's own access to the EXTENDED covered patio!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $2095

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $2095

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

No pets please



Upon approved application the $2095 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



