Tempe, AZ
3105 S HARL Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3105 S HARL Avenue

3105 South Harl Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3105 South Harl Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282
Peterson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
MOVE-IN READY! This centrally located 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home offers a wide open floor plan, a backyard oasis, and a 2 car carport within miles of ASU! Upon walking in the front door you can see all the way out to the sparkling pool. There is a large sunken in living room along with a formal dining room to your right. A large fireplace is in the center of it all providing warmth in the cold months and a focal point the rest of the year. You will find a large eat in kitchen complete with a skylight and pantry. The large master bedroom has its own bathroom for complete privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

