3105 S HARL Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

MOVE-IN READY! This centrally located 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home offers a wide open floor plan, a backyard oasis, and a 2 car carport within miles of ASU! Upon walking in the front door you can see all the way out to the sparkling pool. There is a large sunken in living room along with a formal dining room to your right. A large fireplace is in the center of it all providing warmth in the cold months and a focal point the rest of the year. You will find a large eat in kitchen complete with a skylight and pantry. The large master bedroom has its own bathroom for complete privacy.