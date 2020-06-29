All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 308 E. 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
308 E. 14th Street
Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:10 AM

308 E. 14th Street

308 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

308 East 14th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
internet access
new construction
Literally across the street from ASU campus and ASU's state-of-the art fitness center! New Construction Modern Beauty - ASU/Professor Attached Guest House & Fully Equipped. $1,495: 1 large master bed/1 bath modern attached guest house in heart of University Park, across the street. 100% utilities included (ultra-high speed internet/Google mesh WIFI; electricity; water; gas, plus pest control and landscaping services). 1 of a kind, gated compound. everything new, highest quality; kitchen white cabinets/quartz; large walk-in closet; stackable Samsung washer/dryer; doorbell/exterior security cameras; shared backyard courtyard & private courtyard; power gated parking off alley. Private and separate entrance to attached guest home. Newly constructed Tempe Trolley System steps away and easy access! Call or text 858-335-9946.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 E. 14th Street have any available units?
308 E. 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 E. 14th Street have?
Some of 308 E. 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 E. 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 E. 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 E. 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 308 E. 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 308 E. 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 308 E. 14th Street offers parking.
Does 308 E. 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 E. 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 E. 14th Street have a pool?
No, 308 E. 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 E. 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 308 E. 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 E. 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 E. 14th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College