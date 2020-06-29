308 E. 14th Street

Amenities

Literally across the street from ASU campus and ASU's state-of-the art fitness center! New Construction Modern Beauty - ASU/Professor Attached Guest House & Fully Equipped. $1,495: 1 large master bed/1 bath modern attached guest house in heart of University Park, across the street. 100% utilities included (ultra-high speed internet/Google mesh WIFI; electricity; water; gas, plus pest control and landscaping services). 1 of a kind, gated compound. everything new, highest quality; kitchen white cabinets/quartz; large walk-in closet; stackable Samsung washer/dryer; doorbell/exterior security cameras; shared backyard courtyard & private courtyard; power gated parking off alley. Private and separate entrance to attached guest home. Newly constructed Tempe Trolley System steps away and easy access! Call or text 858-335-9946.