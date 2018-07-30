3035 S DROMEDARY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

GORGEOUS and HIGHLY upgraded 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Tempe home!! Stunning floors * AMAZING kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliances, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, Island with breakfast bar, REFRIGERATOR & B/I Microwave * Family Room + Living Room + Dining area OR so many other options with this OPEN layout! Split floor plan * Master bedroom with custom tile shower * Both secondary bathrooms feature tubs with decorative tile surrounds * BIG laundry room with WASHER DRYER INCLUDED * Storage shed & double garage with separate exit * Information deemed reliable not guaranteed $2300 Rent (plus 4% tax/admin)$40 application fee per adult $200 up front admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $2500 security deposit for qualified tenant $250 fee per pet with owner approval + $25 pet rent per