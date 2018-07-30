All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
3035 S DROMEDARY Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:57 PM

3035 S DROMEDARY Drive

3035 South Dromedary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3035 South Dromedary Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GORGEOUS and HIGHLY upgraded 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Tempe home!! Stunning floors * AMAZING kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliances, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, Island with breakfast bar, REFRIGERATOR & B/I Microwave * Family Room + Living Room + Dining area OR so many other options with this OPEN layout! Split floor plan * Master bedroom with custom tile shower * Both secondary bathrooms feature tubs with decorative tile surrounds * BIG laundry room with WASHER DRYER INCLUDED * Storage shed & double garage with separate exit * Information deemed reliable not guaranteed $2300 Rent (plus 4% tax/admin)$40 application fee per adult $200 up front admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $2500 security deposit for qualified tenant $250 fee per pet with owner approval + $25 pet rent per

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive have any available units?
3035 S DROMEDARY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive have?
Some of 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3035 S DROMEDARY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive offers parking.
Does 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive have a pool?
No, 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive have accessible units?
No, 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 S DROMEDARY Drive has units with dishwashers.

