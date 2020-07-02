3007 S Harl Ave

Amenities

Welcome to your new 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom rental home with 1,260 SqFt living space in the Peterson Park subdivision. Beautiful remodel, newer kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Neutral flooring throughout. New modern light fixtures, new dual pane windows, new doors, and new hardware. Bathrooms completely redone with stunning vanities and custom glass tile accents. Ceiling fans throughout and a fireplace in your living room. Washer/dryer hookup provided. Carport and covered patio. Built in 1968 on 0.138 acres (a 6,007 SqFt lot). Access to backyard's gate via the alley. Walk to the Tempe Village Shopping Center in only 10 minutes. Drive to the Diablo Stadium in 5 minutes and to the ASU Tempe Campus in 8 minutes. Welcome home in Diablo-Double Butte.