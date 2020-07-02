All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 3007 S Harl Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
3007 S Harl Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:44 AM

3007 S Harl Ave

3007 South Harl Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3007 South Harl Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282
Peterson Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Welcome to your new 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom rental home with 1,260 SqFt living space in the Peterson Park subdivision. Beautiful remodel, newer kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Neutral flooring throughout. New modern light fixtures, new dual pane windows, new doors, and new hardware. Bathrooms completely redone with stunning vanities and custom glass tile accents. Ceiling fans throughout and a fireplace in your living room. Washer/dryer hookup provided. Carport and covered patio. Built in 1968 on 0.138 acres (a 6,007 SqFt lot). Access to backyard's gate via the alley. Walk to the Tempe Village Shopping Center in only 10 minutes. Drive to the Diablo Stadium in 5 minutes and to the ASU Tempe Campus in 8 minutes. Welcome home in Diablo-Double Butte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 S Harl Ave have any available units?
3007 S Harl Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 S Harl Ave have?
Some of 3007 S Harl Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 S Harl Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3007 S Harl Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 S Harl Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 S Harl Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3007 S Harl Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3007 S Harl Ave offers parking.
Does 3007 S Harl Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 S Harl Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 S Harl Ave have a pool?
No, 3007 S Harl Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3007 S Harl Ave have accessible units?
No, 3007 S Harl Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 S Harl Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 S Harl Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College