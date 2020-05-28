Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

30 E. Cairo Drive Available 05/16/19 AVAILABLE 5/16/19!! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME CLOSE ENOUGH TO ASU WITHOUT THE CAMPUS LIFE STYLE AROUND YOU! CUTE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO, SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM, LIVING ROOM, ROOMS HAVE LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. 2 CAR GARAGE.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



