30 E. Cairo Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

30 E. Cairo Drive

30 East Cairo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30 East Cairo Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
MACH 8

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
30 E. Cairo Drive Available 05/16/19 AVAILABLE 5/16/19!! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME CLOSE ENOUGH TO ASU WITHOUT THE CAMPUS LIFE STYLE AROUND YOU! CUTE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO, SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM, LIVING ROOM, ROOMS HAVE LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. 2 CAR GARAGE.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4798065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 E. Cairo Drive have any available units?
30 E. Cairo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 30 E. Cairo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30 E. Cairo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 E. Cairo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 E. Cairo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30 E. Cairo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30 E. Cairo Drive offers parking.
Does 30 E. Cairo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 E. Cairo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 E. Cairo Drive have a pool?
No, 30 E. Cairo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30 E. Cairo Drive have accessible units?
No, 30 E. Cairo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30 E. Cairo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 E. Cairo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 E. Cairo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 E. Cairo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
