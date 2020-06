Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Loop 101 1/2 mi. ASU 3.25 mi. Upstairs -Private CONDO- VERY NICE-GOOD VALUE- Bright, cheery u with laminate/tile flooring throughout. Terrific unit. Very spacious living area, full bath has pedestal sink and storage. Master bedroom is large and has large closet with mirrored doors. Kitchen has ample cabinet space and smooth top range/oven. Assigned storage unit at carport. Complex also has a community pool.