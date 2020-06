Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in ready! Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home in the wonderful Tempe community of Pecan Grove Village. Brand new paint and carpet throughout. Very open and spacious floor plan with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island and so much more. Enjoy the privacy of being in the cul- de-sac right next to a walking path. You won't be disappointed!