Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

2642 E ORANGE Street

2642 East Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

2642 East Orange Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom patio home is in an unbeatable location near 101, 202 & US60, ASU, MCC, Banner Desert Medical, shopping & dining. Spacious floor plan with a wood burning stove in the living room, tile floors throughout (no carpet!) and a full kitchen with all appliances included. Large master bedroom with full master bathroom and walk-in closet. Private fenced patio with storage/laundry room and full-size washer and dryer included. Front door is steps away from the sparkling community pool and 2 covered parking spaces. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage collection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2642 E ORANGE Street have any available units?
2642 E ORANGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2642 E ORANGE Street have?
Some of 2642 E ORANGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2642 E ORANGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2642 E ORANGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2642 E ORANGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2642 E ORANGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2642 E ORANGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2642 E ORANGE Street offers parking.
Does 2642 E ORANGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2642 E ORANGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2642 E ORANGE Street have a pool?
Yes, 2642 E ORANGE Street has a pool.
Does 2642 E ORANGE Street have accessible units?
No, 2642 E ORANGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2642 E ORANGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2642 E ORANGE Street has units with dishwashers.
