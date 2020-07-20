2642 E ORANGE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

This single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom patio home is in an unbeatable location near 101, 202 & US60, ASU, MCC, Banner Desert Medical, shopping & dining. Spacious floor plan with a wood burning stove in the living room, tile floors throughout (no carpet!) and a full kitchen with all appliances included. Large master bedroom with full master bathroom and walk-in closet. Private fenced patio with storage/laundry room and full-size washer and dryer included. Front door is steps away from the sparkling community pool and 2 covered parking spaces. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage collection.