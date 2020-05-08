2616 E Balboa Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a15a3c3046 ----

Attractive 3 BR / 2BA Home with Pool in Popular Tempe Neighborhood. Spacious family room leading to dining and kitchen area. Kitchen features an abundance of oak cabinets, sleek black appliances, black & white backsplash and recessed lighting. Split plan with large bonus / entertainment room in between. Master suite includes spacious bedroom with 2 closets, vaulted ceiling, access to backyard, lighted ceiling fan and tiled tub with showerhead. Wood and tile flooring, updated features and shaded windows throughout. Backyard oasis features a sparkling diving pool, covered patio, side grass adorned by mature plants. Washer & Dryer Included. Daumier Park directly across the street. No HOA. Pets Welcome! Conveniently, located near 101 Loop, shopping, dining, parks and schools.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



1 Years



Disposal

Dryer

Garage

Pool