26 E Duke Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c76d7ee0b6 ---- *Available for viewing beginning 9/11/19 Home features: .One level single family home .Dining room with tile floor .Living room w/ ceiling fan and fireplace .Family room w/ tile floor .Kitchen w/ range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, refrigerator and pantry closet .Laundry inside storage room in carport area w/ hookups only .Master bathroom w/ separate shower only .one car carport .Desert front yard .Desert reat yard w/ covered patio .Home redone with new paint, carpet, bathrooms, etc August 2019 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposit .$1125.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first view the inside of the home in person before submitting a rental application. We will not consider site unseen applications