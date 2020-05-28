All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

26 E Duke Dr

26 East Duke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26 East Duke Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c76d7ee0b6 ---- *Available for viewing beginning 9/11/19 Home features: .One level single family home .Dining room with tile floor .Living room w/ ceiling fan and fireplace .Family room w/ tile floor .Kitchen w/ range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, refrigerator and pantry closet .Laundry inside storage room in carport area w/ hookups only .Master bathroom w/ separate shower only .one car carport .Desert front yard .Desert reat yard w/ covered patio .Home redone with new paint, carpet, bathrooms, etc August 2019 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposit .$1125.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first view the inside of the home in person before submitting a rental application. We will not consider site unseen applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 E Duke Dr have any available units?
26 E Duke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 E Duke Dr have?
Some of 26 E Duke Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 E Duke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26 E Duke Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 E Duke Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 E Duke Dr is pet friendly.
Does 26 E Duke Dr offer parking?
Yes, 26 E Duke Dr offers parking.
Does 26 E Duke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 E Duke Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 E Duke Dr have a pool?
No, 26 E Duke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 26 E Duke Dr have accessible units?
No, 26 E Duke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26 E Duke Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 E Duke Dr has units with dishwashers.

