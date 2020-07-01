All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:57 PM

2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive

2508 South Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2508 South Cottonwood Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadway Palms

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Remodeled and Clean, Ready to move in. Close to many things, Shopping, Schools, Restaurants and more, This will not last long, Check it with you agent and get an offer is ASAP. This will be a place you will want to stay for a while.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive have any available units?
2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive have?
Some of 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive offer parking?
No, 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 S COTTONWOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

