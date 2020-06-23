2431 E 7TH Street

Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home

Beautifuly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home is centrally located in Tempe. Enter through a private courtyard that extends your living space outdoors. Home features a large family room with high ceilings, separate dining room & galley style kitchen with lots of counter space. The natural light in this home makes it feel spacious and inviting.The Master ensuite bedroom has a separate exit to an additional outside space. Master bathroom has been recently updated with custom cabinets & double sinks. Home is conveniently located near Riverview Park, with bike paths to Tempe Town Lake, close to Malls, ASU & walking distance