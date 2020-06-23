All apartments in Tempe
2431 E 7TH Street

2431 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2431 East 7th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Beautifuly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home is centrally located in Tempe. Enter through a private courtyard that extends your living space outdoors. Home features a large family room with high ceilings, separate dining room & galley style kitchen with lots of counter space. The natural light in this home makes it feel spacious and inviting.The Master ensuite bedroom has a separate exit to an additional outside space. Master bathroom has been recently updated with custom cabinets & double sinks. Home is conveniently located near Riverview Park, with bike paths to Tempe Town Lake, close to Malls, ASU & walking distance

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 2431 E 7TH Street have any available units?
2431 E 7TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2431 E 7TH Street have?
Some of 2431 E 7TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 E 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2431 E 7TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 E 7TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2431 E 7TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2431 E 7TH Street offer parking?
No, 2431 E 7TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2431 E 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 E 7TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 E 7TH Street have a pool?
No, 2431 E 7TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2431 E 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2431 E 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 E 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2431 E 7TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

