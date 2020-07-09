236 E Hermosa Dr

Amenities

This beautifully updated 4 bed/2 bath home is an absolute gem! Located in the heart of Tempe on a corner lot, close to freeway, shopping, dining and ASU. Modern design with open floor plan concept. The spacious gourmet kitchen features lots of counter and cabinet space, granite slab counter tops, back splash, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, a large dining area and adjacent great room with fireplace. Good sized master bedroom, updated master bath with large walk-in shower with rain shower feature and dual sink vanity. Double French doors lead into the backyard with extended covered patio and sparkling pool, with pool service included! Great to unwind after a long day or entertain your guests. This one won't last long! **Small dogs 25 lbs or less permitted**



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), Tempe City Tax: 1.8 %, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Garage Pool