All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 236 E Hermosa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
236 E Hermosa Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

236 E Hermosa Dr

236 East Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

236 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd670e20b7 ---- This beautifully updated 4 bed/2 bath home is an absolute gem! Located in the heart of Tempe on a corner lot, close to freeway, shopping, dining and ASU. Modern design with open floor plan concept. The spacious gourmet kitchen features lots of counter and cabinet space, granite slab counter tops, back splash, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, a large dining area and adjacent great room with fireplace. Good sized master bedroom, updated master bath with large walk-in shower with rain shower feature and dual sink vanity. Double French doors lead into the backyard with extended covered patio and sparkling pool, with pool service included! Great to unwind after a long day or entertain your guests. This one won't last long! **Small dogs 25 lbs or less permitted**

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), Tempe City Tax: 1.8 %, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 E Hermosa Dr have any available units?
236 E Hermosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 E Hermosa Dr have?
Some of 236 E Hermosa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 E Hermosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
236 E Hermosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 E Hermosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 E Hermosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 236 E Hermosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 236 E Hermosa Dr offers parking.
Does 236 E Hermosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 E Hermosa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 E Hermosa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 236 E Hermosa Dr has a pool.
Does 236 E Hermosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 236 E Hermosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 236 E Hermosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 E Hermosa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
South Bank
1007 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College