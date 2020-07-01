All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
225 E MINTON Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

225 E MINTON Drive

225 East Minton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

225 East Minton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS! SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. TOURS BEGIN LATER IN MARCH. Awesome Tempe location with modern open floorplan. Kitchen feature upgraded cabinets and granite counter with an excellent peninsula to open up to the great room. Check out the pics this one stands out amongst other tempe rentals. 4 comfortable bedrooms with a master suite featuring a HUGE shower! The backyard has a sparkinling pool with great entertaining potential. Weekly pool service and monthly landscaping included with rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 E MINTON Drive have any available units?
225 E MINTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 E MINTON Drive have?
Some of 225 E MINTON Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 E MINTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
225 E MINTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 E MINTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 225 E MINTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 225 E MINTON Drive offer parking?
No, 225 E MINTON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 225 E MINTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 E MINTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 E MINTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 225 E MINTON Drive has a pool.
Does 225 E MINTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 225 E MINTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 225 E MINTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 E MINTON Drive has units with dishwashers.

