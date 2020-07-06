All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

2240 W Carson Dr

2240 West Carson Road · No Longer Available
Location

2240 West Carson Road, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Nice 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom townhouse available in Tempe, AZ central location. Tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Only one neighbor big plus. Large size kitchen includes refrigerator, DW and stove. Large size backyard area includes laundry room area and leads to parking area. Shared alley area. Walking distance to Community Pool. Close to parks, green belt, schools, restaurants, retail and much more. Schedule your viewing today.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
1.8% city rental tax.
2.1% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant;

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
A Mynd Company
Equal Opportunity Housing

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
www.mynd.co

(RLNE5699208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 W Carson Dr have any available units?
2240 W Carson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 W Carson Dr have?
Some of 2240 W Carson Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 W Carson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2240 W Carson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 W Carson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 W Carson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2240 W Carson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2240 W Carson Dr offers parking.
Does 2240 W Carson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 W Carson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 W Carson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2240 W Carson Dr has a pool.
Does 2240 W Carson Dr have accessible units?
No, 2240 W Carson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 W Carson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 W Carson Dr has units with dishwashers.

