2145 E CENTER Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool hot tub

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020Excellent single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in amazing Tempe location. Rent includes water, sewer & garbage! All appliances including full size washer and dryer stay. Beautiful community with lush, green common areas, dog run and sparkling community pool & spa. Conveniently located near ASU, freeways, shopping & dining. Floor plan feels bigger than square footage shows with tile flooring in living areas, carpet in bedrooms and vaulted ceilings. Large, open living room with fireplace. Nicely remodeled kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space plus huge pantry. Private patio is perfect for entertaining!