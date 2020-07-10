All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

2145 E CENTER Lane

2145 East Center Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2145 East Center Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
hot tub
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020Excellent single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in amazing Tempe location. Rent includes water, sewer & garbage! All appliances including full size washer and dryer stay. Beautiful community with lush, green common areas, dog run and sparkling community pool & spa. Conveniently located near ASU, freeways, shopping & dining. Floor plan feels bigger than square footage shows with tile flooring in living areas, carpet in bedrooms and vaulted ceilings. Large, open living room with fireplace. Nicely remodeled kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space plus huge pantry. Private patio is perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 E CENTER Lane have any available units?
2145 E CENTER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 E CENTER Lane have?
Some of 2145 E CENTER Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 E CENTER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2145 E CENTER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 E CENTER Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 E CENTER Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2145 E CENTER Lane offer parking?
No, 2145 E CENTER Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2145 E CENTER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2145 E CENTER Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 E CENTER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2145 E CENTER Lane has a pool.
Does 2145 E CENTER Lane have accessible units?
No, 2145 E CENTER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 E CENTER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 E CENTER Lane has units with dishwashers.

