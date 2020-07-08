All apartments in Tempe
2141 E Donner Dr

2141 East Donner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2141 East Donner Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Continental Villas East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d2bd3908b ---- This is the Perfect Townhome in Tempe! Close to everything, easy access to the 101 / 202 / 60! Quiet and peaceful street dead-end street with green belt. The rooms are spacious and inviting with great natural lighting yet lots of trees and foliage to offer privacy and creates an intimate setting. The Master bedroom is separate from the rest of the home, located on the second floor with a private rooftop balcony. There is a walk in closet and separate dressing area and shower/commode room. The guest bedrooms are on the main floor with a large dual sink vanity. The kitchen and dining room overlook the back courtyard. There is two covered parking spaces allowing private access to the back courtyard and home. STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: located near the 101/Price and Baseline Close to Tempe Marketplace, ASU, Etc. AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: carpet / tile GARAGE/PARKING: 2 covered - carport spaces KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: washer/dryer; dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, countertop microwave PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1970 YARD: front community green belt; back fenced patio with planting beds Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

1 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 E Donner Dr have any available units?
2141 E Donner Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 E Donner Dr have?
Some of 2141 E Donner Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 E Donner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2141 E Donner Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 E Donner Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2141 E Donner Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2141 E Donner Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2141 E Donner Dr offers parking.
Does 2141 E Donner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2141 E Donner Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 E Donner Dr have a pool?
No, 2141 E Donner Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2141 E Donner Dr have accessible units?
No, 2141 E Donner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 E Donner Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2141 E Donner Dr has units with dishwashers.

