Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

GREAT LOCATION in the highly sought after Papago Parkway community. This beautiful 4 BR/1.75 BA has been completely remodeled and is ready for move in. Open concept living with high end fixtures and large backyard. Low maintenance landscaping in both front and backyards. Close to ASU, 202 Loop, restaurants and shopping. Home can be rented furnished (5 TV's) for only $2500 mo. Don't let this one slip away!!