1998 East Duke Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 house with tile floors, like new carpeting, fresh interior paint, fully updated kitchen with upgraded cabinets, fireplace, split master with enclosed bathroom, premium over sized corner lot, 2 garage, huge backyard with private secluded patio, landscaping included, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.