Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1998 East Duke Drive
Last updated October 7 2019 at 4:20 PM

1998 East Duke Drive

1998 East Duke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1998 East Duke Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
garage
wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 house with tile floors, like new carpeting, fresh interior paint, fully updated kitchen with upgraded cabinets, fireplace, split master with enclosed bathroom, premium over sized corner lot, 2 garage, huge backyard with private secluded patio, landscaping included, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1998 East Duke Drive have any available units?
1998 East Duke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1998 East Duke Drive have?
Some of 1998 East Duke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1998 East Duke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1998 East Duke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1998 East Duke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1998 East Duke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1998 East Duke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1998 East Duke Drive offers parking.
Does 1998 East Duke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1998 East Duke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1998 East Duke Drive have a pool?
No, 1998 East Duke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1998 East Duke Drive have accessible units?
No, 1998 East Duke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1998 East Duke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1998 East Duke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

