Tempe, AZ
1980 E. Richards Dr
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1980 E. Richards Dr

1980 East Richards Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1980 East Richards Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
1980 E. Richards Dr Available 06/06/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Tempe Home with a Pool!!! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is tucked back on a wonderful street in an established Tempe neighborhood. The home boasts tile and laminate flooring throughout the common areas with carpeting in three of the four bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counter tops and opens-up onto the patio and sparkling pool area. The property has recently had a full interior repaint. With plenty of storage, this home is a real find! This one wont last long so call to schedule your showing today!
-4 Bedroom
-2 Bathroom
-Tempe home in great neighborhood
-Granite counter tops
-Newly repainted
-Close to AZ loop 101
For more information or to view the property, please call. We will need to give 48 hour notice to current tenants until May 31 to schedule showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 E. Richards Dr have any available units?
1980 E. Richards Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1980 E. Richards Dr have?
Some of 1980 E. Richards Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 E. Richards Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1980 E. Richards Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 E. Richards Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1980 E. Richards Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1980 E. Richards Dr offer parking?
No, 1980 E. Richards Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1980 E. Richards Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1980 E. Richards Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 E. Richards Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1980 E. Richards Dr has a pool.
Does 1980 E. Richards Dr have accessible units?
No, 1980 E. Richards Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 E. Richards Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1980 E. Richards Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
