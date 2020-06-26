Amenities

1980 E. Richards Dr Available 06/06/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Tempe Home with a Pool!!! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is tucked back on a wonderful street in an established Tempe neighborhood. The home boasts tile and laminate flooring throughout the common areas with carpeting in three of the four bedrooms. The kitchen has granite counter tops and opens-up onto the patio and sparkling pool area. The property has recently had a full interior repaint. With plenty of storage, this home is a real find! This one wont last long so call to schedule your showing today!

-4 Bedroom

-2 Bathroom

-Tempe home in great neighborhood

-Granite counter tops

-Newly repainted

-Close to AZ loop 101

For more information or to view the property, please call. We will need to give 48 hour notice to current tenants until May 31 to schedule showing.

Jay Vaidya - 480-945-7755.

To view more properties, please visit our website at

www.sagepropertiesaz.com

Sage Property Management & Sales

An Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE4043288)