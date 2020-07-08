All apartments in Tempe
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1976 E Divot Dr

1976 East Divot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1976 East Divot Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Oasis at Anozira

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful south Tempe home! - Ideally located in the Oasis community with just minutes to the 60, 101, I10 and 202 freeways, great schools, lots of shopping and restaurants, parks, bike paths with ASU just 6 miles away. This is the perfect 4 bedroom/ 2 bath 3 car garage home with upgraded tile in all the right places, newer carpet in the bedrooms, newer AC unit, over sized patio area, well equipped kitchen, plus washer and dryer. You wont be disappointed and at this price it wont last long!

(RLNE4200983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 E Divot Dr have any available units?
1976 E Divot Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1976 E Divot Dr have?
Some of 1976 E Divot Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 E Divot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1976 E Divot Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 E Divot Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1976 E Divot Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1976 E Divot Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1976 E Divot Dr offers parking.
Does 1976 E Divot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1976 E Divot Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 E Divot Dr have a pool?
No, 1976 E Divot Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1976 E Divot Dr have accessible units?
No, 1976 E Divot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 E Divot Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1976 E Divot Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

