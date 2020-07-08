1976 E Divot Dr

Amenities

Beautiful south Tempe home! - Ideally located in the Oasis community with just minutes to the 60, 101, I10 and 202 freeways, great schools, lots of shopping and restaurants, parks, bike paths with ASU just 6 miles away. This is the perfect 4 bedroom/ 2 bath 3 car garage home with upgraded tile in all the right places, newer carpet in the bedrooms, newer AC unit, over sized patio area, well equipped kitchen, plus washer and dryer. You wont be disappointed and at this price it wont last long!



(RLNE4200983)