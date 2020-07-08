All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
1946 E ELLIS Drive
1946 E ELLIS Drive

1946 East Ellis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1946 East Ellis Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Revonated home in the heart of Tempe. Spacious home just moments from freeways; Take advantage of North/ South Exposure, with brand new energy efficient windows, and Ceiling fans in all rooms including kitchen; Desirable Open floor plan features generous living space with lots of room to entertain; Exceptional kitchen; Large double sink and tub bathrooms; Tile floor throughout the house; Range/Oven; Disposal; Dishwasher; Refrigerator; Washer and Dryer included; New high quality garge door and openner; popcorn ceiling removed; Lots of storge room including separate one next to garage; Front pavers updated to gorgeous limestone; Beautiful oversized backyard with lawn, new planters, plants and flowers. Refundable cleaning deposite $350; pet fee $20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 20
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 E ELLIS Drive have any available units?
1946 E ELLIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1946 E ELLIS Drive have?
Some of 1946 E ELLIS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1946 E ELLIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1946 E ELLIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 E ELLIS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1946 E ELLIS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1946 E ELLIS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1946 E ELLIS Drive offers parking.
Does 1946 E ELLIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1946 E ELLIS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 E ELLIS Drive have a pool?
No, 1946 E ELLIS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1946 E ELLIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1946 E ELLIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 E ELLIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1946 E ELLIS Drive has units with dishwashers.

