1946 E ELLIS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully Revonated home in the heart of Tempe. Spacious home just moments from freeways; Take advantage of North/ South Exposure, with brand new energy efficient windows, and Ceiling fans in all rooms including kitchen; Desirable Open floor plan features generous living space with lots of room to entertain; Exceptional kitchen; Large double sink and tub bathrooms; Tile floor throughout the house; Range/Oven; Disposal; Dishwasher; Refrigerator; Washer and Dryer included; New high quality garge door and openner; popcorn ceiling removed; Lots of storge room including separate one next to garage; Front pavers updated to gorgeous limestone; Beautiful oversized backyard with lawn, new planters, plants and flowers. Refundable cleaning deposite $350; pet fee $20