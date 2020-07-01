All apartments in Tempe
1937 E VELVET Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:45 AM

1937 E VELVET Drive

1937 East Velvet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1937 East Velvet Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Tempe Royal Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Newly renovated and popular single level split bedroom floor plan in South Tempe with vaulted ceilings, wood look tile flooring, shutters, dual pane windows , granite counters, appliances,, tiled tub and shower. Master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and additional closet. Wonderful courtyard and pebble tec pool in backyard with north/south orientation. Extended 2 car garage. School disctrict: highly rated Kyrene. Property has solar panel that will save $$$$$. Owner pays for pool maintance. Tenant pays for all utilities plus yard maintance. Solar panels pay per use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 E VELVET Drive have any available units?
1937 E VELVET Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 E VELVET Drive have?
Some of 1937 E VELVET Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 E VELVET Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1937 E VELVET Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 E VELVET Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1937 E VELVET Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1937 E VELVET Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1937 E VELVET Drive offers parking.
Does 1937 E VELVET Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 E VELVET Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 E VELVET Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1937 E VELVET Drive has a pool.
Does 1937 E VELVET Drive have accessible units?
No, 1937 E VELVET Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 E VELVET Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1937 E VELVET Drive has units with dishwashers.

