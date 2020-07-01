1937 E VELVET Drive

Amenities
Newly renovated and popular single level split bedroom floor plan in South Tempe with vaulted ceilings, wood look tile flooring, shutters, dual pane windows , granite counters, appliances,, tiled tub and shower. Master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and additional closet. Wonderful courtyard and pebble tec pool in backyard with north/south orientation. Extended 2 car garage. School disctrict: highly rated Kyrene. Property has solar panel that will save $$$$$. Owner pays for pool maintance. Tenant pays for all utilities plus yard maintance. Solar panels pay per use.