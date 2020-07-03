All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107

1930 East Hayden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1930 East Hayden Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Alegre

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse shares only one common wall and sits on the premier lot in the community. In desirable location that is just two miles from Arizona State University and one mile from Tempe Marketplace. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, large master suite, 9ï¿½?? ceilings, contemporary fans, all appliances included. Private garage. Hayden Cove has stop for the ASU Free Orbit Bus. Perfect investment while your young adult is a student at ASU! ***No cats! Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.Washer and Dryer will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 have any available units?
1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 have?
Some of 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 pet-friendly?
No, 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 offer parking?
Yes, 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 offers parking.
Does 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 have a pool?
No, 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 does not have a pool.
Does 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107 has units with dishwashers.

