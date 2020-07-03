1930 E Hayden Ln Unit 107

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful End Unit Townhouse shares only one common wall and sits on the premier lot in the community. In desirable location that is just two miles from Arizona State University and one mile from Tempe Marketplace. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, large master suite, 9ï¿½?? ceilings, contemporary fans, all appliances included. Private garage. Hayden Cove has stop for the ASU Free Orbit Bus. Perfect investment while your young adult is a student at ASU! ***No cats! Tenant to pay Registration fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.Washer and Dryer will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.