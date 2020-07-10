All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1911 E Secretariat Dr

1911 East Secretariat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1911 East Secretariat Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Tempe Royal Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3aac44c008 ----
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage Will Make You Fall in Love w/ Honey Colored Cabinets, White Appliances, Kitchen Island & Granite Kitchen Counters. Opens to the Huge Covered Patio w/ Brick Pavers and Easy-To-Maintain Landscaping. Vaulted Ceilings & Fireplace in the Living Room Gives the Feel of Luxury. Master Suite Has Remodeled Bathroom Complete w/ Dual Sinks & Built In Bench in Shower. This Home Has It All in a Great Location. Close to Chandler Fashion Center!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 2.8%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn

Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 E Secretariat Dr have any available units?
1911 E Secretariat Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 E Secretariat Dr have?
Some of 1911 E Secretariat Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 E Secretariat Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1911 E Secretariat Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 E Secretariat Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 E Secretariat Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1911 E Secretariat Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1911 E Secretariat Dr offers parking.
Does 1911 E Secretariat Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 E Secretariat Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 E Secretariat Dr have a pool?
No, 1911 E Secretariat Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1911 E Secretariat Dr have accessible units?
No, 1911 E Secretariat Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 E Secretariat Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 E Secretariat Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

