1911 E Secretariat Dr

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage Will Make You Fall in Love w/ Honey Colored Cabinets, White Appliances, Kitchen Island & Granite Kitchen Counters. Opens to the Huge Covered Patio w/ Brick Pavers and Easy-To-Maintain Landscaping. Vaulted Ceilings & Fireplace in the Living Room Gives the Feel of Luxury. Master Suite Has Remodeled Bathroom Complete w/ Dual Sinks & Built In Bench in Shower. This Home Has It All in a Great Location. Close to Chandler Fashion Center!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 2.8%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn



