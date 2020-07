Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fully Remodeled Home (2019) in a great Tempe neighborhood next to McClintock High School. Gourmet kitchen with quarts tops, new plank flooring throughout, New Roof, Designer paint inside and out, Low E Vinyl windows, and ceiling fans in every room. Enjoy the lush backyard oasis with a play pool and heated Jacuzzi with pool service included. Low maintenance landscaping and grass backyard with auto watering. Separate laundry includes washer/dryer. Don't miss this great home!