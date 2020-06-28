All apartments in Tempe
1898 E Aspen Drive

1898 East Aspen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1898 East Aspen Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous Tempe location with pool! - Awesome 5 bedroom/2 bath located right across the street from Selleh Park with a short walking distance to the elementary and middle school. Updated kitchen with mosaic tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, center island/breakfast bar, and slate tile flooring. Large backyard pool (with weekly pool service included), extended covered patio and grassy play area. 5th bedroom has a separate door leading to the backyard and could be an office or den.

(RLNE5102052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1898 E Aspen Drive have any available units?
1898 E Aspen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1898 E Aspen Drive have?
Some of 1898 E Aspen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1898 E Aspen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1898 E Aspen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1898 E Aspen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1898 E Aspen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1898 E Aspen Drive offer parking?
No, 1898 E Aspen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1898 E Aspen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1898 E Aspen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1898 E Aspen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1898 E Aspen Drive has a pool.
Does 1898 E Aspen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1898 E Aspen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1898 E Aspen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1898 E Aspen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
