1898 E Aspen Drive

Fabulous Tempe location with pool! - Awesome 5 bedroom/2 bath located right across the street from Selleh Park with a short walking distance to the elementary and middle school. Updated kitchen with mosaic tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, center island/breakfast bar, and slate tile flooring. Large backyard pool (with weekly pool service included), extended covered patio and grassy play area. 5th bedroom has a separate door leading to the backyard and could be an office or den.



