1885 E ALAMEDA Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

1885 E ALAMEDA Drive

1885 East Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1885 East Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
McClintock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1/19! This open, spacious Tempe home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with large covered patio and fenced diving pool. Nicely remodeled inside with tile floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. HUGE eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and TONS of cabinet and counter space. Dual pane windows through out and newer ceiling fans in all rooms to help reduce utility costs. HUGE indoor laundry room with tons of built-in cabinet space. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front and backyard. Excellent location close to ASU, freeways, entertainment, dining and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive have any available units?
1885 E ALAMEDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive have?
Some of 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1885 E ALAMEDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive offers parking.
Does 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive has a pool.
Does 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1885 E ALAMEDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
