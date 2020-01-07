1881 E PALMCROFT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath Tempe home with sparking pool and garage! Pool service, kitchen appliances and washer dryer included! Open, spacious floor plan. Front door opens up to large living room with ceiling fan and lots of natural light. Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has huge island, white cabinets with chrome pulls, granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and pendant lighting with views of backyard through picture window and french doors leading to covered patio/pool area. Large master bedroom w/walk in closet and en-suite master bath. Conveniently located near ASU and within minutes of tons of dining, shopping and entertainment in downtown Tempe and the Tempe Marketplace.