Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:35 AM

1881 E PALMCROFT Drive

1881 East Palmcroft Drive · (602) 619-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1881 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Palmcroft Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1907 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath Tempe home with sparking pool and garage! Pool service, kitchen appliances and washer dryer included! Open, spacious floor plan. Front door opens up to large living room with ceiling fan and lots of natural light. Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has huge island, white cabinets with chrome pulls, granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and pendant lighting with views of backyard through picture window and french doors leading to covered patio/pool area. Large master bedroom w/walk in closet and en-suite master bath. Conveniently located near ASU and within minutes of tons of dining, shopping and entertainment in downtown Tempe and the Tempe Marketplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive have any available units?
1881 E PALMCROFT Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive have?
Some of 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1881 E PALMCROFT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive does offer parking.
Does 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive has a pool.
Does 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1881 E PALMCROFT Drive has units with dishwashers.
