Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1831 E RANDALL Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

1831 E RANDALL Drive

1831 East Randall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1831 East Randall Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Alegre

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hard to find Tempe 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on quiet cul de sac street - All appliances included - Vaulted ceilings throughout - Newer Fridge - Gas hot water and range - Custom built-in cabinets at the bedrooms - Ceramic tile and wood floors plus carpet at two BR's - Adult dog under 40 lbs okay - No undergrads or cats please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 E RANDALL Drive have any available units?
1831 E RANDALL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 E RANDALL Drive have?
Some of 1831 E RANDALL Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 E RANDALL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1831 E RANDALL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 E RANDALL Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 E RANDALL Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1831 E RANDALL Drive offer parking?
No, 1831 E RANDALL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1831 E RANDALL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 E RANDALL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 E RANDALL Drive have a pool?
No, 1831 E RANDALL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1831 E RANDALL Drive have accessible units?
No, 1831 E RANDALL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 E RANDALL Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 E RANDALL Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

