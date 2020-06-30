1831 E RANDALL Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace carpet range oven

Hard to find Tempe 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on quiet cul de sac street - All appliances included - Vaulted ceilings throughout - Newer Fridge - Gas hot water and range - Custom built-in cabinets at the bedrooms - Ceramic tile and wood floors plus carpet at two BR's - Adult dog under 40 lbs okay - No undergrads or cats please