All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1812 S. Hardy Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1812 S. Hardy Dr.
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

1812 S. Hardy Dr.

1812 South Hardy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Holdeman
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1812 South Hardy Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/02/19 4 bed/2 bath house only 1 mile to ASU Tempe campus - Property Id: 106601

Affordable housing only 1 mile to ASU Tempe campus! Students welcome!
On the ASU Orbit route or 10 minutes by bike
Available June 2nd

Rent from the owner, not a management company!

4 bedroom / 2 bath
Large rooms, large bedrooms, lots of storage, 2 hall closets plus extra linen closet
Updated kitchen and bathrooms, well cared for home! Granite countertops!
Tile throughout
All rooms have ceiling fans
Lots of parking, circular driveway, plenty of room for 4 cars
Semi-private front patio
Block fence, private backyard

All appliances included:
Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer/Dishwasher/Garbage Disposal included

Rent $1,995 + 1.8% tax per month
Cats/dogs OK with additional pet fee
Deposit: $1,300

Does not have a pool
Large backyard, desert landscaping
Quarterly yard service included in rent.

Call, text (six-zero-two-570-2403) or Email to set up a time to see it! It's a really nice house and fantastic location!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106601
Property Id 106601

(RLNE4772165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 S. Hardy Dr. have any available units?
1812 S. Hardy Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 S. Hardy Dr. have?
Some of 1812 S. Hardy Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 S. Hardy Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1812 S. Hardy Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 S. Hardy Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 S. Hardy Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1812 S. Hardy Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1812 S. Hardy Dr. offers parking.
Does 1812 S. Hardy Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 S. Hardy Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 S. Hardy Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1812 S. Hardy Dr. has a pool.
Does 1812 S. Hardy Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1812 S. Hardy Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 S. Hardy Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 S. Hardy Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College