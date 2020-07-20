1812 S. Hardy Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/02/19 4 bed/2 bath house only 1 mile to ASU Tempe campus - Property Id: 106601



Affordable housing only 1 mile to ASU Tempe campus! Students welcome!

On the ASU Orbit route or 10 minutes by bike

Available June 2nd



Rent from the owner, not a management company!



4 bedroom / 2 bath

Large rooms, large bedrooms, lots of storage, 2 hall closets plus extra linen closet

Updated kitchen and bathrooms, well cared for home! Granite countertops!

Tile throughout

All rooms have ceiling fans

Lots of parking, circular driveway, plenty of room for 4 cars

Semi-private front patio

Block fence, private backyard



All appliances included:

Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer/Dishwasher/Garbage Disposal included



Rent $1,995 + 1.8% tax per month

Cats/dogs OK with additional pet fee

Deposit: $1,300



Does not have a pool

Large backyard, desert landscaping

Quarterly yard service included in rent.



Call, text (six-zero-two-570-2403) or Email to set up a time to see it! It's a really nice house and fantastic location!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106601

Property Id 106601



(RLNE4772165)