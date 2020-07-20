1812 S. Hardy Dr.

Amenities
Available 06/02/19 4 bed/2 bath house only 1 mile to ASU Tempe campus - Property Id: 106601
Affordable housing only 1 mile to ASU Tempe campus! Students welcome!
On the ASU Orbit route or 10 minutes by bike
Available June 2nd
Rent from the owner, not a management company!
4 bedroom / 2 bath
Large rooms, large bedrooms, lots of storage, 2 hall closets plus extra linen closet
Updated kitchen and bathrooms, well cared for home! Granite countertops!
Tile throughout
All rooms have ceiling fans
Lots of parking, circular driveway, plenty of room for 4 cars
Semi-private front patio
Block fence, private backyard
All appliances included:
Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer/Dishwasher/Garbage Disposal included
Rent $1,995 + 1.8% tax per month
Cats/dogs OK with additional pet fee
Deposit: $1,300
Does not have a pool
Large backyard, desert landscaping
Quarterly yard service included in rent.
Call, text (six-zero-two-570-2403) or Email to set up a time to see it! It's a really nice house and fantastic location!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106601
Property Id 106601
(RLNE4772165)