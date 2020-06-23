1726 E EL PARQUE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Tempe home in great location at McClintock and Broadway. Big yard, corner on a culdesac. This home has been meticulously maintained by the long time owners. The living room features an awesome fireplace. The front yard has desert landscaping with mature mesquite trees and the back yard has natural desert landscape. The block home has 2 car garage with opener and shelves in garage. The interior of the home has ceiling fans, blinds, NEW carpet in bedrooms, and tile in all the right places. There is a living room, family room, kitchen with breakfast bar, 4 spacious bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Included with home is a fridge/washer/dryer. Great location!