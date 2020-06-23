All apartments in Tempe
1726 E EL PARQUE Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:19 PM

1726 E EL PARQUE Drive

No Longer Available
Location

1726 East El Parque Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Tempe home in great location at McClintock and Broadway. Big yard, corner on a culdesac. This home has been meticulously maintained by the long time owners. The living room features an awesome fireplace. The front yard has desert landscaping with mature mesquite trees and the back yard has natural desert landscape. The block home has 2 car garage with opener and shelves in garage. The interior of the home has ceiling fans, blinds, NEW carpet in bedrooms, and tile in all the right places. There is a living room, family room, kitchen with breakfast bar, 4 spacious bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Included with home is a fridge/washer/dryer. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive have any available units?
1726 E EL PARQUE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive have?
Some of 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1726 E EL PARQUE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive does offer parking.
Does 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive have a pool?
No, 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 E EL PARQUE Drive has units with dishwashers.
