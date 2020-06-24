1718 E MANHATTON Drive

Amenities

Fantastic cul de sac location in Tempe, close to everywhere you want to be. This 4 bedroom house features updated bathrooms, appliances, windows, and new paint in & out. Laminate, tile, & carpet flooring in all the right places. Hall bath has spa tub for relaxing. Newly tiled Master shower. Huge laundry room can be used for storage, office etc. Beautiful backyard has newly surfaced diving pool and deck, shaded lawn area, covered patio w/ misters, and lighting for night use. Ready for outdoor enjoyment, any time of year. Front yard boasts large shade trees, helping reduce cooling cost. 2 car garage has storage cabinets. Equipped with water softener, reverse osmosis drinking H2O system, washer/dryer, & alarm system ready to activate by tenant. Yard & pool service included.