1718 E MANHATTON Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:32 AM

1718 E MANHATTON Drive

1718 East Manhatton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1718 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic cul de sac location in Tempe, close to everywhere you want to be. This 4 bedroom house features updated bathrooms, appliances, windows, and new paint in & out. Laminate, tile, & carpet flooring in all the right places. Hall bath has spa tub for relaxing. Newly tiled Master shower. Huge laundry room can be used for storage, office etc. Beautiful backyard has newly surfaced diving pool and deck, shaded lawn area, covered patio w/ misters, and lighting for night use. Ready for outdoor enjoyment, any time of year. Front yard boasts large shade trees, helping reduce cooling cost. 2 car garage has storage cabinets. Equipped with water softener, reverse osmosis drinking H2O system, washer/dryer, & alarm system ready to activate by tenant. Yard & pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 E MANHATTON Drive have any available units?
1718 E MANHATTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 E MANHATTON Drive have?
Some of 1718 E MANHATTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 E MANHATTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1718 E MANHATTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 E MANHATTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1718 E MANHATTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1718 E MANHATTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1718 E MANHATTON Drive offers parking.
Does 1718 E MANHATTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 E MANHATTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 E MANHATTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1718 E MANHATTON Drive has a pool.
Does 1718 E MANHATTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1718 E MANHATTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 E MANHATTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 E MANHATTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
