1702 E Gaylon Dr

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently updated with fresh paint and tile throughout. Nestled in Colonia Del Sur this charming home is just minutes from all that Tempe has to offer as well as freeway access and public transportation. *More pictures coming soon!*



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1350

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (owner approval required for all pets)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience

https://secure.rently.com/properties/



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 9/13/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.