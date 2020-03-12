All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:11 PM

1702 E Gaylon Dr

1702 East Gaylon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1702 East Gaylon Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has been recently updated with fresh paint and tile throughout. Nestled in Colonia Del Sur this charming home is just minutes from all that Tempe has to offer as well as freeway access and public transportation. *More pictures coming soon!*

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1350
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (owner approval required for all pets)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 9/13/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 E Gaylon Dr have any available units?
1702 E Gaylon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1702 E Gaylon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1702 E Gaylon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 E Gaylon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 E Gaylon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1702 E Gaylon Dr offer parking?
No, 1702 E Gaylon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1702 E Gaylon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 E Gaylon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 E Gaylon Dr have a pool?
No, 1702 E Gaylon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1702 E Gaylon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1702 E Gaylon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 E Gaylon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 E Gaylon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 E Gaylon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 E Gaylon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
