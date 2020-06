Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace carpet

Great interior location in a popular north tempe neighborhood. This model is very hard to come by.Washer dryer and refrigerator are included. Large floor plan with 2 separate living areas, wood floors, new high grade carpet and 2 inch blinds. Designer paint, 20 inch tile shower surround in the hall bath. The yard has professional landscape and a large workshop attached to the patio.