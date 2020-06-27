Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1632 East Donner Drive Tempe, Arizona 85226 - Welcome home to this newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in great Tempe location. This home has been redone with fresh paint, new carpet, and upgrades throughout. Large kitchen leads into dinning and living room. Private backyard is secluded and has a gate that leads to two covered parking spots. All 4 bedrooms include fans and over sized closets. Washer and Dryer are included. Community offers pool, green area and playground. Awesome Tempe location and super close to I-10 and US-60 freeways, schools, Arizona Mills Mall, tons of restaurants and more!



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Tempe Rental Sales Tax of 1.8% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



