Tempe, AZ
1632 East Donner Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

1632 East Donner Drive

1632 East Donner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1632 East Donner Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1632 East Donner Drive Tempe, Arizona 85226 - Welcome home to this newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in great Tempe location. This home has been redone with fresh paint, new carpet, and upgrades throughout. Large kitchen leads into dinning and living room. Private backyard is secluded and has a gate that leads to two covered parking spots. All 4 bedrooms include fans and over sized closets. Washer and Dryer are included. Community offers pool, green area and playground. Awesome Tempe location and super close to I-10 and US-60 freeways, schools, Arizona Mills Mall, tons of restaurants and more!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Tempe Rental Sales Tax of 1.8% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE3878564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 East Donner Drive have any available units?
1632 East Donner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 East Donner Drive have?
Some of 1632 East Donner Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 East Donner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1632 East Donner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 East Donner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 East Donner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1632 East Donner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1632 East Donner Drive offers parking.
Does 1632 East Donner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 East Donner Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 East Donner Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1632 East Donner Drive has a pool.
Does 1632 East Donner Drive have accessible units?
No, 1632 East Donner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 East Donner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 East Donner Drive has units with dishwashers.
