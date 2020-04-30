All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

1622 E FREMONT Drive

1622 East Fremont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1622 East Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/2019! Excellent Tempe location, minutes from the 60 & 101 freeways and close to shopping, dining and entertainment! Ranch style, single level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and split floor plan. Home sits on an oversized lot with low maintenance desert landscaping in front. Front door opens up to carpeted sunken living room which overlooks the formal dining area with tile flooring and pendant lighting. Formal dining area is adjacent to kitchen with breakfast bar, wall oven, cooktop and stainless steel appliances. Family room is bright, open and spacious with double doors that lead to covered patio in backyard. Bedrooms are all very generous in size with large closets and ceiling fans. Huge master bedroom with navy accent wall, mirrored closet doors and double doors which open up to master sitting area with vanity and master bathroom. Enormous laundry room offers additional storage space. Backyard oasis with large covered patio, sparkling diving pool and large grassy area. Pool service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 E FREMONT Drive have any available units?
1622 E FREMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 E FREMONT Drive have?
Some of 1622 E FREMONT Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 E FREMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1622 E FREMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 E FREMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1622 E FREMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1622 E FREMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1622 E FREMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 1622 E FREMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 E FREMONT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 E FREMONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1622 E FREMONT Drive has a pool.
Does 1622 E FREMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1622 E FREMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 E FREMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 E FREMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
