1622 E FREMONT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/2019! Excellent Tempe location, minutes from the 60 & 101 freeways and close to shopping, dining and entertainment! Ranch style, single level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and split floor plan. Home sits on an oversized lot with low maintenance desert landscaping in front. Front door opens up to carpeted sunken living room which overlooks the formal dining area with tile flooring and pendant lighting. Formal dining area is adjacent to kitchen with breakfast bar, wall oven, cooktop and stainless steel appliances. Family room is bright, open and spacious with double doors that lead to covered patio in backyard. Bedrooms are all very generous in size with large closets and ceiling fans. Huge master bedroom with navy accent wall, mirrored closet doors and double doors which open up to master sitting area with vanity and master bathroom. Enormous laundry room offers additional storage space. Backyard oasis with large covered patio, sparkling diving pool and large grassy area. Pool service included in rent.