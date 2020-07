Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home close to ASU! Huge yard, fireplace, refrigerator, washer and dryer included! Very quite neighborhood close to all the activity in the ever popular Tempe! Close to the lightrail, freeway access and Mill Ave! Call to schedule your showing and make this your special place today!