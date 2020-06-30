All apartments in Tempe
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:36 PM

15 E 13TH Street

15 E 13th St · No Longer Available
Location

15 E 13th St, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW! Gorgeous Tempe 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home walking distance to ASU Gammage, restaurants and so much more! Completely renovated and features a stunning kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry. Beautiful flooring throughout the home and NO CARPET whatsoever! Beautiful family room that boasts gorgeous floor to ceiling windows for tons of natural lighting. Fantastic grassy backyard!*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

