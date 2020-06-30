15 E 13TH Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

WOW! Gorgeous Tempe 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home walking distance to ASU Gammage, restaurants and so much more! Completely renovated and features a stunning kitchen with granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry. Beautiful flooring throughout the home and NO CARPET whatsoever! Beautiful family room that boasts gorgeous floor to ceiling windows for tons of natural lighting. Fantastic grassy backyard!*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*