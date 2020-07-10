1427 S Terrace Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6bf6be029 ----

Coming soon, available 6/10/19! This spacious and updated 3 bedroom home in Tempe. From the tile floors, to the spacious bedrooms and bathrooms you will feel like you are living in a new model home. Each bedroom has it\'s own private bathroom and walk in closet- perfect for roommates. Kitchen features include modern cabinetry, matching appliances, and a pantry.



Outside you will love the covered patio and the low maintenance backyard. You will also love the location-walking distance to ASU and close to the lightrail.



This home will rent quickly, take a look before someone else applies!



24 month lease terms will be considered at $2,100 a month.



Per Tempe city ordinance: no more than 3 unrelated persons can occupy home



Sorry, no pets.



Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

1.8% monthly TPT tax

2.0% monthly tenant admin fee

Security deposit equal to the asking rent



Washer/Dryer In Unit