All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1427 S Terrace Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1427 S Terrace Rd
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:28 PM

1427 S Terrace Rd

1427 South Terrace Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1427 South Terrace Road, Tempe, AZ 85281
Jen Tilly Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6bf6be029 ----
Coming soon, available 6/10/19! This spacious and updated 3 bedroom home in Tempe. From the tile floors, to the spacious bedrooms and bathrooms you will feel like you are living in a new model home. Each bedroom has it\'s own private bathroom and walk in closet- perfect for roommates. Kitchen features include modern cabinetry, matching appliances, and a pantry.

Outside you will love the covered patio and the low maintenance backyard. You will also love the location-walking distance to ASU and close to the lightrail.

This home will rent quickly, take a look before someone else applies!

24 month lease terms will be considered at $2,100 a month.

Per Tempe city ordinance: no more than 3 unrelated persons can occupy home

Sorry, no pets.

Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
1.8% monthly TPT tax
2.0% monthly tenant admin fee
Security deposit equal to the asking rent

Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 S Terrace Rd have any available units?
1427 S Terrace Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 S Terrace Rd have?
Some of 1427 S Terrace Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 S Terrace Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1427 S Terrace Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 S Terrace Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1427 S Terrace Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1427 S Terrace Rd offer parking?
No, 1427 S Terrace Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1427 S Terrace Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 S Terrace Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 S Terrace Rd have a pool?
No, 1427 S Terrace Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1427 S Terrace Rd have accessible units?
No, 1427 S Terrace Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 S Terrace Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 S Terrace Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College