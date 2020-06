Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

4 bedroom 2 bath home close to ASU. Comes with refrigerator, stove, oven, washer and dryer. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large covered back patio. High efficiency air conditioner and water heater.

Please drive by location. I do have tenant living there please do not disturb.

I do have other properties available.

4 Bedroom 2 Baths

2417 S. Newberry Rd

1427 W 7th St.

1130 W.9th St

735 E Granada dr

1110 E Broadmor Dr

3 bedroom 2 bath

3116 S Clementine Dr.

1023 W 18th St.



(RLNE4810472)