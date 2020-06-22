All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1417 E BROADMOR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1417 E BROADMOR Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1417 E BROADMOR Drive

1417 East Broadmor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1417 East Broadmor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this newly updated home boasts fresh paint, wood floors, and spacious open rooms. The modern kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and beautiful white cabinets with plenty of storage space. Don't miss out on this lovely home. Enjoy living in a Smart Home, a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your doors, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 E BROADMOR Drive have any available units?
1417 E BROADMOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 E BROADMOR Drive have?
Some of 1417 E BROADMOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 E BROADMOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1417 E BROADMOR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 E BROADMOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1417 E BROADMOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1417 E BROADMOR Drive offer parking?
No, 1417 E BROADMOR Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1417 E BROADMOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 E BROADMOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 E BROADMOR Drive have a pool?
No, 1417 E BROADMOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1417 E BROADMOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 1417 E BROADMOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 E BROADMOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 E BROADMOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College